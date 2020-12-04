The Challenges of an Evolving Humanity

The capacity for humanity to experience growth from the rigid adherence of tradition and social constructs that bolsters division, fissures and schisms is contingent on a personal willingness to change. In a society fractured by class, wealth gaps; the fallacy of racial superiority and the unquenchable lust for power, what will it take for humanity to evolve into permanent notions of peaceful interaction and relationships? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with with University Lecturer, Dr. Joel Bryant, Ed.D., author of the 40+ books, including his latest project, The New Being: Preparing for the Emergence of a New Humanity.

