Listen Live
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside

Source: Derek White / Getty

Erica Campbell is a renowned Gospel singer and syndicated radio host on ‘Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell’. Campbell rose to fame as part of the Grammy-winning duo Mary Mary. Alongside her sister Tina, Erica formed Mary Mary in the late 1990s and soon became a massive success in the Inspirational world. Erica’s powerful yet angelic voice and uplifting lyrics made her a fan favorite. Their 2000 debut album ‘Thankful’ went Platinum and featured the breakout hit “Shackles (Praise You)”. Throughout the 2000s, Mary Mary was synonymous with making sacred music with a secular sound, releasing a string of hit albums and singles, blending contemporary R&B and hip hop with traditional gospel.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

After Mary Mary went on hiatus in 2012, Erica launched a successful solo career. Her debut album ‘Help’ topped the Gospel Albums chart and earned a Grammy nomination. Erica is regarded as one of the most talented and inspiring female vocalists in gospel music. She uses her powerful voice not just to spread the message of Jesus Christ but also to advocate for social justice and inspire people to make positive changes in their lives. After over two decades in the spotlight, Erica Campbell remains a beloved and influential figure in the world of gospel music.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The artist. The radio host. The inspiration. Here’s a reminder of why we absolutely love Erica Campbell!

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Erica Loves the Get Up Church: Photo-Op at ATL Album Release Concert

Erica Loves the Get Up Church: Photo-Op at ATL Album Release Concert Source:other

2. Spreads Joy with her GMA Performance ‘Positive’

3. Releases ‘I Love You’ Solo Gospel Album

Releases 'I Love You' Solo Gospel Album Source:My Block Entertainment

*Spoiler: Every track is a hit!

4. Posts Prayers, Positivity and Hope via Social Media

Posts Prayers, Positivity and Hope via Social Media Source:My Block

5. Celebrates ‘Best in Black’ at TV One’s 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS

Celebrates 'Best in Black' at TV One's 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS Source:Getty

6. Supports Voting at “When We All Vote” Rally

Supports Voting at "When We All Vote" Rally Source:By Her Productions

7. Passes Her Amazing Vocals To Daughter, Krista

8. Inspires Couple By Sharing Her Kingdom Marriage with the Public

Inspires Couple By Sharing Her Kingdom Marriage with the Public Source:Getty

9. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell’s annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon Fundraiser

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell's annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Radiothon Fundraiser Source:Reach Media Inc.
Trending
Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

9 items
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]

“Vote” Pins in a Row
Local

Absentee Voting Opens for Statewide GOP Second Primary

Lifestyle

Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Lifestyle

Think And Grow Richer And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Reflecting on My Experience Honoring Sandra Crouch | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close