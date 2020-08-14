Political Consultants Share Views of Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris

Joe Biden’s pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate is not only historic, it signals his intentions of having an administration reflective of the diversity of the country. Although the move is considered a safe political choice, what’s clear is, Biden has positioned Sen. Harris to be the standard bearer of the Democratic Party should he chooses not to serve another term. In the last few days, we’ve had an opportunity so see a brilliant and strategic roll out of Sen. Harris as VP candidate. Already, Harris is taking the fight to Trump and VP, Mike Pence – mounting a strong critique of their leadership during the Coronavirus pandemic. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delved into this historic moment with Campaign strategist an political consultant, Colette Forrest and Monifa Drayton, President of the Leadsquare Consulting Firm.