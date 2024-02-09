Listen Live
Local organization launches a penny drive to help people in need

Published on February 9, 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to help someone in need, a homeless person or family; a person recently released from prison, or a family enduring financial challenges, but your resources or personal finances are limited, the Shining Light Transitional Home for Young Adults is providing a way for you to extend your heart. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Truman Lewis, Executive Director of Shining Light Transitional Home for Young Adults about the ‘Let Your Pennies Make Sense’ penny drive.

