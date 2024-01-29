Listen Live
Have a Smoother Tax Season with These Tips

Published on January 29, 2024

Tax forms tax season paperwork pencil and money

Source: Cynthia Lempitsky / Getty

Tax season can be a stressful time of year, but a few simple tips can help make it easier.

Start by organizing your paperwork early. Gather all your tax documents, such as W2s, 1099s, and other relevant records. This will help you file your taxes more quickly and accurately.

Additionally, make sure to take advantage of any deductions you qualify for. There are plenty of tax deductions available that you may not be aware of, so do your research and take the time to find out what you can claim.

Finally, if you’re ever unsure of how to file your taxes, don’t hesitate to ask a qualified tax professional for help.

