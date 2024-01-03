Here are Some Tips to Help Your Gas Last Longer

The average price of gas in North Carolina is about $3. Although we can’t do much about the current prices, there are ways to help your gas last longer.
- Check your tire pressure. Make sure that it is at the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure for your vehicle. Properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage by more than 3%.
- Lighten the load in your vehicle. Heavy loads drag the car down and result in more gas being burned.
- Drive on the highway instead of side roads for better gas mileage.
- Combine short trips such as running errands.
