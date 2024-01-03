Listen Live
Here are Some Tips to Help Your Gas Last Longer

Published on January 3, 2024

The average price of gas in North Carolina is about $3. Although we can’t do much about the current prices, there are ways to help your gas last longer.

  1. Check your tire pressure. Make sure that it is at the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure for your vehicle. Properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage by more than 3%.
  2. Lighten the load in your vehicle. Heavy loads drag the car down and result in more gas being burned.
  3. Drive on the highway instead of side roads for better gas mileage.
  4. Combine short trips such as running errands.

