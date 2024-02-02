The Pi Phi Chapter of the Omegas to showcase Young, Gifted and Talented

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For the Pi Phi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., celebrating the gifts and talents of our young people is crucial to their mission of service in the community. For 77 years, their annual talent hunt has featured some extraordinarily talented youth in the areas of music and Broadway. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland talked with Ken Flamer, the Co-Chair of the annual talent hunt program about this year’s showcase.