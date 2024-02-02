Listen Live
Charlotte

The Pi Phi Chapter of the Omegas to showcase Young, Gifted and Talented

Published on February 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

For the Pi Phi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., celebrating the gifts and talents of our young people is crucial to their mission of service in the community. For 77 years, their annual talent hunt has featured some extraordinarily talented youth in the areas of music and Broadway. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland talked with Ken Flamer, the Co-Chair of the annual talent hunt program about this year’s showcase.

 

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close