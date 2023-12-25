Listen Live
Health

Gathering During the Holidays Could Increase Virus Spread

Published on December 25, 2023

Multi-ethnic family giving gift box to daughter during Christmas party.

Source: Kiwis / Getty

Even though Thanksgiving is gone, the Christmas festivities are only getting started.

According to health professionals, viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and the flu pose a triple threat to the United States.

Children now face a serious health risk from RSV, and hospitals are overrun with cases.

The onset of colder weather may signal an increase in COVID-19 instances.

Doctors advise patients to use the current protections that are accessible because booster quantities are low.

Family health holidays

