Gathering During the Holidays Could Increase Virus Spread

Even though Thanksgiving is gone, the Christmas festivities are only getting started.
According to health professionals, viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and the flu pose a triple threat to the United States.
Children now face a serious health risk from RSV, and hospitals are overrun with cases.
The onset of colder weather may signal an increase in COVID-19 instances.
Doctors advise patients to use the current protections that are accessible because booster quantities are low.
