Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Published on January 5, 2024

The Queen City is home to a growing community of authors and poets whose spoken word artistry is helping Charlotte to emerge as a destination for people with something profound to say. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Best Selling Author, Brian Peay, founder/owner of Another Level Solutions, LLC about the upcoming Black Writers Author Showcase.

 

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

