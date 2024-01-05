Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

The Queen City is home to a growing community of authors and poets whose spoken word artistry is helping Charlotte to emerge as a destination for people with something profound to say. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Best Selling Author, Brian Peay, founder/owner of Another Level Solutions, LLC about the upcoming Black Writers Author Showcase.
