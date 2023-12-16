The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I

The Chaney family truly exemplifies the word, miracle. Their triumph over a host of tragic circumstances demonstrates faith and perseverance. The painful experiences they’ve endured are featured in a compelling documentary, ‘Unbreakable Chane,’ directed and produced by filmmaker, Peachanda Dubose. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland talked with the Chaney family about their story – which includes health scares, tragic deaths, and frightening encounters that eventually drove them from their home in West Philadelphia.
