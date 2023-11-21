Colder Weather Could Bring Higher Bills

So far this year, Charlotte has experienced warmer winter temperatures with some days feeling almost like Spring.
This warm weather won’t last much longer. Colder temperatures are expected to head our way, usually lasting until March.
With colder weather on the way, it’s tempting to raise that thermostat. This could lead to much higher heating costs.
To avoid raising your bill too much, experts recommend setting the thermostat as low as comfortable and checking that your air filter is clean.
