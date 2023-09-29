Listen Live
Breaking the Silence about Domestic Violence

Published on September 29, 2023

The scourge of domestic violence continues to impact millions of families across the country.  Women are especially impacted, as well as children.  What might be a surprise to many people, men are also victims of domestic abuse.  The statistics bear witness to an ever-increasing bane on relationships – physical and verbal abuse leading to tremendous pain and trauma. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES,’ host Ron Holland delved into this issue with Larissa Mervin, Managing Attorney of Legal Aid of North Carolina’s Charlotte office. 

 

 

Community Voices with Ron Holland

