Summit to Address the Mental Health of Black Youth

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “suicide rates for Black youth (ages 10-24) rose significantly from 2018 to 2021.” Additionally, black youth are grappling with anxiety and depression at rates higher than their peers in other ethnic and racial groups. Organizers of the 2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit in Charlotte are working to address the mental health of young people to help reduce the statistics. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the mental health of black youth with Pastor Joseph Graham, Jr. Founder and Pastor of Road to Damascus Campus Outreach and Road to Damascus Christian Church, and Professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.