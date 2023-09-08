Forum seeks to increase Black Homeownership

The statistics are clear and disheartening, African Americans lag behind in a host of metrics – including homeownership. While black homeownership has increased in the last 10 years, it only represents a 0.4% increase – 29 percentage points less than White Americans (72.7%). Monique Winston, President and CEO of MWINS Consulting is working to close the gap with a series of Black Homeownership forums she’s holding throughout the country – including here in Charlotte. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the numbers with Monique Winston, as well as the upcoming Black Homeownership forum.
