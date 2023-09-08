Praise 100.9
Listen Live
Charlotte

Forum seeks to increase Black Homeownership

Published on September 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Monique Winston

Source: Monique Winston / Monique Winston

The statistics are clear and disheartening, African Americans lag behind in a host of metrics – including homeownership. While black homeownership has increased in the last 10 years, it only represents a 0.4% increase – 29 percentage points less than White Americans (72.7%). Monique Winston, President and CEO of MWINS Consulting is working to close the gap with a series of Black Homeownership forums she’s holding throughout the country – including here in Charlotte. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the numbers with Monique Winston, as well as the upcoming Black Homeownership forum.

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close