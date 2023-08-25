How to earn a good living in Medical Coding

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The potential to earn a high five-figure salary in medical coding is enormous. Depending on the position, medical coders can earn upward of $75,000 annually. While training courses in the field of medical coding are plentiful, the upcoming Medical Coding Certification Hybrid CPC Prep Course provides a unique opportunity for looking to code. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Veronica Hodges, an AAPC-approved instructor in Medical Coding about the upcoming courses.