How to earn a good living in Medical Coding

The potential to earn a high five-figure salary in medical coding is enormous. Depending on the position, medical coders can earn upward of $75,000 annually. While training courses in the field of medical coding are plentiful, the upcoming Medical Coding Certification Hybrid CPC Prep Course provides a unique opportunity for looking to code. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Veronica Hodges, an AAPC-approved instructor in Medical Coding about the upcoming courses.
