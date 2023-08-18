Campaign to Stop the Killing and Violence in Wadesboro, NC

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wadesboro, NC has the unfortunate distinction of being considered the state’s most dangerous city per capita. The statistics are disheartening: For instance, the violent crime rate in Wadesboro in 2020 was 1,321. The U.S. average was 228.3. According to the ‘Citystistics’ website, the total crime rate in Wadesboro is 81 per 1,000 people “which is higher than the national average.” But a coalition of organizations is working diligently to change these horrific statistics and stop the violence in Wadesboro. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Rev. Curtis Gatewood, founder of the ‘Stop Killing Us (SKU) Solutions Campaign & Intergenerational Movement.