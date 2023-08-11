Listen Live
Helping Black Men Avoid Stroke Risks

Published on August 11, 2023

The statistics of stroke in Black men are alarming. It isn’t just scary that strokes in black men are 50% higher in African American men than whites.  Black men are 70% more likely to die from stroke – according to the latest studies.  While strokes affect black women and all ethnic groups, black men are especially impacted. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Dr. Richard T. Benson of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, as well as the Mind Your Risks campaign. 

 

 



		

			

