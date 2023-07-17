Melanie Pratt Wins 2023 Stellar Awards Gospel Announcer of the Year

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A major congratulations to Melanie Pratt of Praise 100.9 WPZS who was awarded this year’s Stellar Awards Gospel Announcer Of The Year!

The competition was fierce however, Melanie was highly deserving of achieving this tremendous honor. The nominees included Charles Johnson of KOKA 980 AM, Darlene McCoy Jackson with The Nightly Spirit With Darlene, and Nationally Syndicated Erica Campbell on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Melanie describes how much this award means to her and the support she received.

“I really feel loved and rooted,” she said. She continued, “When you worked in the industry, not just the radio, but in gospel music so long and you work with so many people across the board in every position in every area, it just feels good to have people rooting for you. So I’m super excited and grateful.”

Praise Charlotte’s Melaine In The Midday host has been with the station since 2006 when she started her career working in the radio industry.

She talks about her journey and her mission in the industry.

“I was never trying to get here. I just feel like you show up and do what you do and always be kind to people and help wherever you can help, Mel expressed. ”

‘And if that leads you to an award or reward somewhere, then that’s just gravy. And I think that’s why seeing the people root for me and be happy. Only meant so much because that’s really all I’ve ever tried to do is to help. I would tell people “if I’m not helping then you know, let somebody else in the space and do something.” So I’m just grateful that I’ve been able to.”

