The red carpet of the Stellar Awards is where faith meets fashion. Some of Gospel Greats walked Stellar’s runway before the biggest night in Gospel music and everyone was dressed to impress.

Take a look at some of the best looks from Gospel’s biggest and brightest stars. The Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly launched Stellar TV network between July 24th and August 6th, 2023, and will also air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7th through Sept. 10th. Check your local listings for your time and air date.

Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Melanie Pratt Source:Getty Melanie Pratt attends the 38th annual Stellar Awards preshow at The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino on July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2. Erica Campbell and Natalie Grant Source:Getty Erica Campbell and Natalie Grant attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Isabel Davis Source:Getty Isabel Davis poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

4. Dottie Peoples Source:Getty Dottie Peoples attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. Bobby Jones Source:Getty Bobby Jones attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

6. Anthony Brown Source:Getty Anthony Brown attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

7. Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene Source:Getty Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

8. Sensere Source:Getty Members of the musical group Sensere pose in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

9. Erica Campbell Source:Getty Erica Campbell attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

10. Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin Source:Getty Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

11. Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty Jonathan McReynolds attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

12. Pastor Mike Jr. Source:Getty Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

13. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Source:Getty Tasha Cobbs-Leonard poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

14. Natalie Todd and Michael Todd Source:Getty Natalie Todd and Michael Todd attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

15. Neiko Flowers and Janisse Flower Source:Getty Neiko Flowers and Janisse Flowers attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

16. James Fortune attends Source:Getty James Fortune attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

17. Joyce Sheffield Source:Getty Joyce Sheffield attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

18. Destiny Payton Source:Getty Destiny Payton attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

19. Tasha Cobbs Leonard Source:Getty Cobbs Leonard attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

20. Kelontae Gavin Source:Getty Gavin attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

21. Vicky Adkins Source:Getty Vicky Adkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

22. Charles Jenkins Source:Getty Charles Jenkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

23. Destiny Diggs Source:Getty Destiny Diggs attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

24. Koryn Hawthorne Source:Getty Koryn Hawthorne attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

25. Natalie Toddattend Source:Getty Toddattends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

26. Amethyst Source:Getty Amethyst attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

27. Brandon Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) a Source:Getty Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

28. Jokia Source:Getty Jokia attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

29. Jekalyn Carr Source:Getty Jekalyn Carr attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

30. Angel Taylor Source:Getty Angel Taylor attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

31. GooGoo Atkins Source:Getty GooGoo Atkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

32. Nakitta Foxx Source:Getty Nakitta Foxx attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

33. Trevone Perry Source:Getty Perry attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

34. Damon Little Source:Getty Damon Little attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

35. Brandon Gaines Source:Getty Brandon Gaines attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

36. Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guest Source:Getty Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

37. Courtney Franklin (L) and a guest Source:Getty Courtney Franklin (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

38. Tatiana Barnett Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Tatiana Barnett attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

39. Justin Radford Source:Getty Justin Radford attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

40. Mona Thomas Source:Getty Mona Thomas attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

41. Morgan Turner (L) and a guest Source:Getty Morgan Turner (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

42. Crystal Aikin Source:Getty Crystal Aikin attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

43. Terry Bogart Source:Getty Bogart attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

44. Melvin Williams Source:Getty Williams attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

45. Blair Walker Source:Getty Blair Walker attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

46. Pastor Nell Smith- Ward Source:Getty Pastor Nell Smith- Ward attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

47. Denita Gibbs Source:Getty Denita Gibbs attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

48. Dawne Cole (L) and a guest Source:Getty Dawne Cole (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.