Praise Charlotte & Melanie Pratt Nominated For 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Published on May 15, 2023

Praise Charlotte 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Award Nominations

Thanks to you Praise 100.9 listeners! Charlotte’s Inspiration Station is nominated for a Stellar Award!

Praise is up for the Radio Station of the Year in a major market and our very own Melanie Pratt is in the running for Gospel Announcer of the Year!

The Stellar Awards will take place in Las Vegas this summer on July 15th at the Orleans Arena and will include amazing performances from some of Gospel Music’s biggest names.  Tickets for the award show and more information are available here.

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

  • WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
  • WPZS 100.9, Charlotte
  • WGRB 1390AM, Chicago
  • WMBM AM 1490, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

  • WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus
  • WBBP AM 1480, Memphis
  • WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis
  • WREJ 101.3 FM 990 AM, Richmond

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

  • WNZN 89.1, Cleveland
  • WCGL AM1360/FM94.7, Jacksonville
  • WHLH FM 95.5, Jackson
  • WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

  • KOKA 980 AM 93.3 FM, Shreveport
  • WEHA 88.7FM & 100.3FM, Atlantic City
  • WHLW -FM 104.3, Montgomery
  • WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

  • Charles Johnson, KOKA 980 AM, Pastor CeJay In The Afternoons
  • Darlene McCoy Jackson, WPZE Praise 102.5 – The Nightly Spirit With Darlene
  • Erica Campbell, Nationally Syndicated, Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
  • Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday
