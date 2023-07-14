Queen City Omegas Qleidoscope event to raise scholarship funds

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen City Omegas of Charlotte Foundation is bringing the “ultimate experience with a purpose” event to Symphony Park on Saturday, July 29th. Themed Qleidoscope,” the event will feature National neo-soul artist Kindred the Family Soul, and a host of local talent – including comedians, musicians, and vendors. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Qleidoscope committee members, Ray Sashington and Christopher Bristow about their huge event – which will raise funds for scholarships and other youth-oriented programs.