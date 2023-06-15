Hughes Elite Scholars Providing a Pathway to Success

Dr. Tamesha Hughes-Frazier, Founder of Hughes Elite Scholars is helping college-bound students achieve their dreams. Through her Upward Bound and Pathways to Success programs, in addition to SAT prep courses and post-college initiatives, Dr. Frazier is providing the foundation students need to succeed in college and beyond. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Tamesha Hughes-Frazier about her education efforts.
