Charlotte

Hughes Elite Scholars Providing a Pathway to Success

Published on June 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Dr. Tamesha Hughes-Frazier, Founder of Hughes Elite Scholars is helping college-bound students achieve their dreams. Through her Upward Bound and Pathways to Success programs, in addition to SAT prep courses and post-college initiatives, Dr. Frazier is providing the foundation students need to succeed in college and beyond. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Tamesha Hughes-Frazier about her education efforts.

 

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9
Close