Local Track Star Making her Community Proud

Maya Singletary has an exceptional record in track. She recently set a school record in the 400 m at the High Point Meet of Champions. She ranks 13th in the country and fifth in the East region for the 400 meters. And for the third time this outdoor season, she was named the Conference USA Female Athlete of the Week. As Maya continues her success in track, she’s already set goals to accomplish great things in the field of epidemiology. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Maya Singletary about her beloved sport of choice and the inspiration she has become in the City of Charlotte.