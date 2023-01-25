New Research Links UV Nail Dryers to Cancer

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Ladies, we may have to go back to the press-on nails.

According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.

Cells were examined in two separate UV exposure circumstances for the study, which was published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. The UV dryers were used on the cells for two 20-minute sessions, with an hour in between. Cells with chronic exposure received one 20-minute session every day for three days in a row from the UV dryers.

Researchers discovered that a single 20-minute session caused 20 to 30% cell death and three consecutive 20-minute sessions resulted in 65 to 70% cell death.

The exposure caused alterations that are frequently found in skin cancer in the surviving cells.

