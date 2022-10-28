Early Voting for 2022 Mid-Terms Reveal an Enthusiasm Gap in Charlotte

CLOSE
The 2022 Mid-Term elections are upon us. It’s no understatement the direction of our country is at stake, and the party that controls the House and Senate largely depends on the American people. Where’s the enthusiasm? Well, the latest polls suggest that a blue or red wave is a toss up. But, if early voting numbers are an indication in the Queen City, Democrats will have to ramp up turnout. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the upcoming mid-terms with Brandi Williams, Director of Organizing for the Hip Hop Caucus and Colette Forrest, Political Consultant and Campaign Strategist for the People’s Voice Management Group, Inc.