Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Diddy In Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Fight

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Fight In New Jersey

According to ABC News, Sean "Diddy" Combs got in a fight with an inmate while in federal lockup in New Jersey's FCI Ft. Dix.

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Welp, Diddy is back in the news after months of the public not hearing much about him after he was sentenced to more than four years in prison last year, after he was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. But this week, the disgraced Bad Boy mogul is back in headlines after reportedly being involved in a prison fight that landed him in solitary confinement.

According to ABC News, Sean “Diddy” Combs got in a fight with an inmate while in federal lockup in New Jersey’s FCI Ft. Dix — where he has been since his sentencing in October 2025 — because the inmate reportedly made a remark about him, the contents of which have not been made clear. Of course, one can imagine that whatever was allegedly said wasn’t too flattering, as no Diddy-related discourse has been regarding the 56-year-old since he was drowning in legal woes and sexual abuse allegations, beginning with the abuse suffered by his former girlfriend and label artist,  Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told ABC the agency does not comment on the “conditions of confinement, disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns,” so we don’t know whether Diddy’s stay in solitary confinement is short-term or long-term.

What is clear is that Diddy is still having a rough go of it. Sources told ABC that when he arrived at FCI Ft. Dix, he was kept out of the prison’s general population and placed in a special drug program unit instead. He’s expected to be released in 2028, although he is reportedly still in the process of appealing his four-year sentence. We’ll have to wait and see how that turns out, but as of now, he’s expected to serve out the rest of his sentence at Ft. Dix.

SEE ALSO:

Appeals Court Weighing Length Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentence

Justin And Christian Combs To Release New Docuseries On Daddy Diddy In 2026

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Fight In New Jersey was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Comments
13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Comments

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Comments

The Fastest Growing City for Office job, Not Anymore

Comments
81 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Comments

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

Comments

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments

The Dealerships out the door prices a problem?

Comments

Sharpen Focus: Turn Setbacks Into Wealthy Comebacks | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments
Recent
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Nolan Wells Autopsy Results Will Be Withheld Until Grand Jury Sees Them First, DA Says

Comments
Celebrity  |  Zack Linly

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Fight In New Jersey

Comments
Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

Daryl Martinez Lowry: Black 13-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed Then Drowned By White Teen Near Foster Home

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Black Man Killed By Madison Cop Identified As Protests Around the City Continue To Intensify

Comments
News  |  Joe Jurado

3 US Airports Opting Into Privatized Security Screenings

Comments
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Keke Palmer Is Officially Getting A Star With Her Name On It

Comments
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Bank of America Stadium Price Climbs to $1.3 Billion

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

Comments

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close