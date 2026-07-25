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Learn How To Make Money While You Sleep | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley explains how owning assets and intellectual property helps you make money while you sleep and build real wealth.

Published on July 25, 2026
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  • Assets that earn while you rest can build wealth beyond just working for money.
  • Owning rights like publishing, copyrights, and intellectual capital enables royalties and licenses to provide 'sleep income'.
  • Learning about investing, business models, and turning skills into intellectual property can help create 'money while you sleep'.

What “making money in bed” really means

Dr. Willie Jolley shares a wealth lesson from his book Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better that can change how you see income. Years ago, he interviewed Bob Johnson, the first Black billionaire, on his Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways show and podcast. Johnson said he wanted to make more money “in bed,” a statement Dr. Jolley did not understand at first.

He jokes that he only knew one type of person who made money in bed, and he did not want to be in that business. Over time, he discovered what Johnson truly meant. Johnson was talking about making money while you sleep through assets that earn for you.

Assets that earn while you rest

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that when your money buys or builds assets, those assets can keep producing income whether you are awake or asleep. These assets might include businesses, investments, intellectual property, or other forms of ownership that generate ongoing cash flow.

He admits that he was ignorant of this concept when he first heard it. Over the years, as he studied wealth, he came to understand that the goal is not only to work for money but to own things that make money for you. That shift in thinking moves you toward wealth rather than simple wages.

Quincy Jones’ formula for wealth

Dr. Willie Jolley adds a second voice to the lesson: Quincy Jones. In his book, he writes about Quincy Jones saying you must learn how to make money standing up and make money while you are asleep, lying down.

Quincy Jones stresses the power of ownership. He says you must own your publishing, own your copyrights, and own your intellectual capital. When you own those rights, your work can keep earning through royalties, licenses, and ongoing use, even while you sleep. This is one of the core reasons Dr. Jolley wrote Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better: to help everyday people understand and apply these ideas.

Start learning to build sleep income

Dr. Willie Jolley encourages listeners to start learning how assets and ownership work so they can begin creating “money while you sleep.” That learning may include reading about investing, studying business models, or exploring ways to turn your skills and ideas into intellectual property you own.

He invites people to visit winwithwillie.com for resources and to request free chapters from his book at richisgoodwealthyisbetter.com. He urges listeners to share the message and reminds them to make the most of every minute because their best is still yet to come.

Learn How To Make Money While You Sleep | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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