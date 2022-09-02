A Sharp Focus on Black Mental Health

While conversations about mental health and wellness is mainstream, according to some studies, 63% of African Americans still consider mental illness a personal weakness. The stigma of mental illness continues to hamper efforts to fully address depression, bi-polar disorder and other mental health challenges in the black community. But Mental Health America of Central Carolinas has taken up the challenge of addressing black mental health in Charlotte and surrounding communities. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Kathy Rogers, Executive Director of Mental Health America of Central Carolina’s about the organization’s campaign to address the mental health needs in communities of color.