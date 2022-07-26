Increased Screen Time During the Pandemic May Have Cause Strained Eyesight

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Have you noticed a change in your eyesight?

Experts say that our eyesight has become worse since the pandemic and increased screen use.

If you’ve noticed a change, know that you are not alone. Many people are beginning to experience sudden eye strain and possible headaches in this situation.

We spend the entire day on our phones and computers. According to experts, screen time and Zoom calls haven’t helped in recent years.

“Once people get off their work computer, they go to their hand-held computer and scroll all day,” said Dr. Moore, an optometrist who works in uptown Charlotte.

We are aware that putting screens away is difficult. Dr. Moore says the best steps you can take are to get your eyes checked, see if you need an eyeglass prescription, and research techniques to block blue light from displays by wearing safety glasses or altering screen settings.

