Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates 50 years of Service

Hundreds of young people in Charlotte and surrounding communities are being provided the kinds of opportunities that will foster self-worth, buttress self-esteem and provide them the tools to reach their full potential. This is the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas.  This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas will celebrate 50 years of service to communities whose children are mentored to dream bigger and surpass expectations and limits in their lives.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Donna Dunlap, CEO of BBBS-CC about the organization’s 50th anniversary, an on-going efforts to help young people achieve their goals.

 

