Here’s How to Beat the Heat This Summer

This week has been a hot one for Charlotte, with multiple heat advisories for the area. With the summer just beginning, these high temperatures won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
High heat can have various impacts on your health. It is important to know how to tackle the heat.
Here are some tips to prepare for the next heatwave:
- Wear sunscreen whenever you plan to be outside for longer than 15 minutes. Even 15 minutes of exposure can damage your skin.
- Hydrate as much as possible. Try popsicles for children who may not enjoy drinking water.
- Wear protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses.
- Remain in shaded areas as much as possible.
- Avoid outdoor activities and work.
- Never leave people or pets in cars.
- Check on the elderly and disabled.
- Visit a local cooling station.