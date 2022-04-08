Urban League of the Central Carolinas to Honor Local Heroes

CLOSE
The Urban League of the Central Carolinas is doing exceptional work at providing pathways to good careers, as well as being a staunch advocate and voice for the African American Community – in every area of life. One of the organization’s treasured functions is to honor the extraordinary work of some of our city’s champions and visionaries. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with the organization’s President and CEO, William T. McDaniel, III about the upcoming Whitney M. Young Jr, Awards Gala with the theme: Renaissance to Resurgence: Educating a Movement, featuring Actor and Best Selling Author, Hill Harper.
