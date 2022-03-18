Legal Sources of Income Doesn’t Always Guarantee a Place to call Home

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds of families in and around Charlotte with legal source of income face enormous challenge finding a place to call home. While traditional employment-based income is the preferred source for landlords, rental agencies and residential management companies, there’s a segment of our population that rely on government-backed Vouchers that landlords can completely and legally disregard. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Kimberly Cole, Executive Vice President of Inlivian Administrative Operations.

