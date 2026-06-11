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Our Beloved BBQ Mac's going to new Heights

Our Beloved BBQ Mac’s going to new Heights

Published on June 11, 2026

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A plate of golden, crispy french fries and a plate of roasted, saucy chicken on a wooden table.
Source: Norris Ford / R1 Digital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A beloved Charlotte barbecue restaurant is closing its doors after a decade of serving customers, but owners say the business is far from finished.

After 10 years in operation, the popular BBQ spot announced it will shut down its current restaurant location as it prepares for a new chapter focused on growth and expanded opportunities. The decision comes after years of building a loyal following through its smoked meats, signature sauces and strong ties to the local community.

Owners said the move was not made lightly, thanking customers who supported the restaurant throughout its 10-year run. While the physical location is closing, the brand plans to continue serving customers through catering, special events, food festivals and other business ventures.

“We’re not saying goodbye,” ownership said in announcing the transition. “We’re simply moving in a different direction.”

The restaurant became a favorite among Charlotte diners and barbecue enthusiasts, earning a reputation for quality food and community involvement.

Fans have shared memories and messages of support on social media since the announcement, celebrating the impact the business had on the city’s food scene.

Owners say details about future operations will be announced in the coming months as the next phase of the business takes shape.

Our Beloved BBQ Mac’s going to new Heights was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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