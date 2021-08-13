Local program helps formerly incarcerated become business owners

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Flourishing outside of jail or prison for the formerly incarcerated is fraught with a myriad of challenges. It’s often the case that former inmates are strongly encouraged to simply secure a job and earn a paycheck upon release. However, a criminal history and incarceration often stymies or completely hinder job prospects and undermine goals of becoming a responsible citizen. Local efforts to offer business ownership as an alternative to low wage job prospects is providing hope for the formerly incarcerated. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with with Josh Proby, Founder of the “Next Great 50” and “Peace4Poverty” about a program and business ownership courses that he hopes will give former inmates a fighting chance to achieve success.

