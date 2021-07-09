Star Career-tainment Summer Program introduces youth to Broadcasting

Charlotte
07.09.21
Nick Lewis and Lakeisha Ross-Johnson

Source: Nick Lewis and Lakeisha Ross-Johnson / Nick Lewis and Lakeisha Ross-Johnson

For seven years, Star Career-tainment, under the direction of its Founder, Nick Lewis, has been a hub for children interested in a career in broadcasting.  As a comedian, Lewis appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, BET’s Comicview, Bad Boys of Comedy and a host of other stage and radio appearances.  Lewis is adamant about providing an opportunity for young people to enter into the world of entertainment – whether its in a radio or television studio, or on stage. COMMUNITY VOICES, host, Ron Holland talked with Comedian Nick Lewis and his Director of Operations, Lakeisha Ross-Johnson, about upcoming events and STAR Program Summer Camps. 

