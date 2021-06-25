CLOSE
Travis Greene drops new music today, complete with appearances from icons Kirk Franklin and John P. Kee. He shares how these gospel luminaries have impacted his career and musical identity and shares peek into his childhood about what turning up at the cookout looked like back in the day!
He says Praise is his FAVORITE station and since he’s right here in the Carolinas, he often shares new music with us FIRST. Take a listen to my talk with him and check out the new video!
Travis Greene Talks Kirk Franklin, John p. Kee and Cookouts With Melanie Pratt
