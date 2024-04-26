Gospel Songs This Week (April 26): CeCe Winans, Todd Dulaney, Aaron Cole & More

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel means good news! From CeCe Winans and James Fortune to Aaron Cole and Joe L Barnes, here’s your guide to new gospel songs this week (April 26) spanning Christian hip-hop and R&B, worship music, contemporary gospel and more inspirational music.

Gospel Songs This Week (April 26):

CeCe Winans and Todd Dulaney teamed up for a powerful, live worship song called “More Than This.”

Aaron Cole celebrates the released of his Sorry, I Changed album with a focus track called “SBTN.” The song features Kirk Franklin and samples one of Franklin’s most revered songs, “Something About The Name Jesus.”

The Chicago-based Forest City Worship collective shared a new song sang by Carrington Gaines called “Fall Fresh.” It’s the second single from their live recording, The Experience.

Pastor Mike Todd‘s music collective Transformation Worship released “Yahway” today, which follows their early April single, “Overflow” with Todd Dulaney. Both songs are slated to be featured on their upcoming EP, Overflow.

Joe L Barnes released “Hide and Seek,” the second single from his forthcoming album, The Good Shepherd.

CalledOut Music released a track called “Favour,” the official music video of which, goes live on April 28.

James Fortune debuted his new music video, “For A Long Time (Live),” exclusively on Elev8.com today.

Lee Vasi dropped a 5-track EP today featuring her latest song, “Baptize Me.” Some fans who are a part of the Even music community, where she shared an exclusive sneak peek, got a chance to hear it first back on April 12.

Geoffrey Golden celebrated his 30th birthday today (April 26) with the release of an album titled Night Vision featuring a focus track called “God In This Place.”

Frank Ski dropped a song called “Amazon Sunrise (Lovely Day)” earlier this week on Earth Day, sampling Bill Withers. The song comes from a environmental change album he released today titled Frank Ski Presents: Climate Change.

