Creating a Mindset to Master Business and Money

One of the critical aspects of being an entrepreneur and successful business owner is mastering available resources. Whether it’s branding, effectively managing money or building a sturdy networking apparatus, all of these areas help to grow and sustain a business – especially during a crisis. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland delves into these issues with Television Personality, Producer and multimillion dollar Property Preservation Business owner, Melody Holt star and producer of the OWN Network’s, LOVE & MARRIAGE: Huntsville. Also joining the conversation is Shawnte McKinnon, CEO of the McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group. Ron Holland talks with the two about an upcoming symposium that will help burgeoning entrepreneurs and current business owners achieve their dreams.