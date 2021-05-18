Johnson C Smith students required to get vaccinated before returning to campus

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Johnson C Smith University joins many other universities in requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus.

In a press release from May 12, the University announced as they prepare to welcome students back to the campus fall semester, students are required to return fully vaccinated.

Under the policy, students must complete a least a one-shot or two-shot vaccination process by Friday, July 30 before the start of classes on August 16, JCSU said. Those who plan on intending any summer academic enrichment programs or camps, internships, athletic conditioning must get vaccinated earlier.

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine student will have to follow the verification process:

Providing a copy of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that will be kept in your health records in Health Services; or,

Including vaccination verification, as evidenced by a doctor or vaccination clinic, as a part of your regular Health Immunization Form submission to Health Services

Livingstone College also will require vaccinations, while UNC Charlotte does not currently require the COVID-19 vaccine.

