Local Health Service Providers urge residents to take Covid-19 Vaccination

Community Voices With Ron Holland
| 01.29.21
With new variants of the Coronavirus showing up in a host of states across the country, health service providers are urging Americans to take vaccinations to help stem the tide of infections, hospitalizations and death.  In Charlotte and surrounding communities, residents have the resources of both C.W. Williams Community Health Center and Gaffney Health Services to help fight  Covid-19.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into the issue of Covid-19 vaccinations during a panel discussion with Debra Weeks, CEO of CW Williams Community Health Center, Dr. Andrea Rice, CW Community Health Center; Dr. Mary Gaffney of Gaffney Health Services; Dr. Shannon Dowler, Chief Medical Officer, North Carolina Medicaid at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; Rev. J.R. Covington Associate Pastor, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Dr. Jerry Jones, Interim Chief Medical Officer, The C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc.

 

 

