Exploring Business and Career Strategies for 2021

Charlotte
| 01.01.21
Ericka Spradley and Coretta Livingston

What portends for American workers in 2021? Well, opportunities to launch a business or reinvigorate a career are plausible endeavors – despite a pandemic that has ravaged American families and workers.  What’s your specific strategy to navigate a daunted jobs market? Are you amendable to entrepreneurialism ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explore these questions with Ericka Spradley, Founder and CEO of Confident Career Woman and Coretta Livingston, Founder of QC Info Broker, QC Small Business Showcase and author of the E-Book, ‘How to Make $5,000 in 30 Days Despite a Pandemic.

 

