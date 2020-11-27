Collaborative Efforts Underway to Eliminate the Digital Divide

Charlotte
| 11.27.20
Dismiss
Dedrick A. Russell, WBTV Reporter

Source: Dedrick A. Russell, WBTV / Dedrick A. Russell

There are far too many children in our communities struggling with both inadequate internet access and purchasing computers that will help bolster academic excellence.   Whether these children are from rural communities or urban areas, the dearth of computers and internet access strikes a similar chord.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into the issue with award-winning journalist,  Dedrick A. Russell, Executive Director for Community Engagement at News Channel 3 -WBTV.

Channel 3 WBTV , Community Voices , Community Voices with Ron Holland , Dedrick Russell , Digital Divide , Ron Holland , wbtv

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
The NAACP Won’t Let Daniel Cameron Forget How…
 3 days ago
11.25.20
Johns Hopkins: Coronavirus Now Leading Cause Of Death…
 1 week ago
11.23.20
Photos
Close