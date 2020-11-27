Collaborative Efforts Underway to Eliminate the Digital Divide

There are far too many children in our communities struggling with both inadequate internet access and purchasing computers that will help bolster academic excellence. Whether these children are from rural communities or urban areas, the dearth of computers and internet access strikes a similar chord. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into the issue with award-winning journalist, Dedrick A. Russell, Executive Director for Community Engagement at News Channel 3 -WBTV.

