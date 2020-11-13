Masks are still the most Effective weapon against the spread of Covid-19

Dr. William F. Alleyne II, MD, FCCP has a clear and unequivocal message to share about stopping the spread of the Coronavirus: Wear a mask! With over 240,000 Americans dead from the Coronavirus and the United States fast approaching 11 million cases, Dr. Allenye of the Carolina Pulmonary Physicians wants all Americans to take precautions to prevent the contraction of the Covid-19 as well as a sense of duty in protecting the lives of other people – especially the most vulnerable among us. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Alleyne about his message and preventative measures to take against the Covid-19 during the holidays.

