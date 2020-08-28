‘Can’t Breathe’ Video Creator Shares thoughts of latest Police Shooting

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin further exacerbate mistrust of law enforcement and is fueling protests. Over the last few months, global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd ignited conversations about race, police reform and negative interactions between law enforcement and the black community. African Americans are making it clear that we have value and Black Lives Matter. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into these issues with Minister Michael Norman of the Global Vocational Training Center, Reverbnation and Sword of Spirit Production. Minister Norman’s moving and inspirational video – ‘Can’t Breathe’ is encouraging hundreds of people in and around Charlotte to stay socially and politically engaged.