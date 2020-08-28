‘Can’t Breathe’ Video Creator Shares thoughts of latest Police Shooting

Charlotte
| 08.28.20
Dismiss
Minister Michael Norman

Source: Minister Michael Norman / Minister Michael Norman

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin further exacerbate mistrust of law enforcement and is fueling protests. Over the last few months, global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd ignited conversations about race, police reform and negative interactions between law enforcement and the black community. African Americans are making it clear that we have value and Black Lives Matter.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into these issues with Minister Michael Norman of the Global Vocational Training CenterReverbnation and Sword of Spirit Production. Minister Norman’s moving and inspirational video – ‘Can’t Breathe’ is encouraging hundreds of people in and around Charlotte to stay socially and politically engaged.

Can't Breathe , Community Voices , George Floyd , Global Vocational Training Center , I Can't Breathe , Jacob Blake , Minister Michael Norman , Reverbnation , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…
 20 hours ago
08.28.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…
 2 days ago
08.27.20
Photos
Close