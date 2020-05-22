A career in Cosmetology offers a host of entrepreneurial opportunities

Charlotte
| 05.22.20
Dismiss
Terese Swan Hutchison

Source: Terese Swan Hutchison / Terese Swan Hutchison

Terese Swan-Hutchison continues to enjoy a fabulous journey in her beloved field of Cosmetology. The Charlotte native is blessed to have opened six beauty salons, received a host of awards for her work in the community and loves to open doors for entrepreneurs interested in starting their cosmetology business. Among her bevy of accomplishments, the Dooby Shop School of Cosmetology is Mrs. Hutchison’s crown jewel.  “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked with Terese Swan-Huttchison about her long career, school and new tuition program tailored to fit the budgets of aspiring hair stylists.

Community Voices , Dooby Shop School , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 1 month ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close