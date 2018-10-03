The Spirit Of The Heart Health And Education Fair Tackles The Stigma Of Heart Education

| 10.03.18
J.Belle and Guests

The Spirit of Heart Health And Education Fair hits Charlotte starting this Thursday, October 4-6 at Johnson C. Smith University and will offer education workshops, leadership training and more. The Fair will also include our own Melanie Pratt hosting along with other celebrities that are expected to attend. Many of the vendors are offering free health screening including Dr. David Smith and the Premier Cardiovascular Care.

Learn more on how the Association of Black Cardiologists was created and why. You can also get Dr. Smith’s views on the healthcare system today with the current President in office and how the organization plans to fight back to make healthcare available for all through this initiative. Do not miss this weekend’s Health Fair and it’s FREE!

Go to ABCardio.org to get more details.

