Listen Live
Books

Preston Perry To Release Spiritual Book On ‘How To Tell The Truth’

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black businessman holding book in denim shirt working at desk in modern office

Source: Aleksandr Zyablitskiy / Getty

Preston Perry wrote his first book!

The podcaster and husband of Jackie Hill Perry recently shared in a YouTube video how he began the writing process for his book, How to Tell the Truth: The Story of How God Saved Me to Win Hearts, Not Just Arguments, during an extended hiatus from his YouTube channel. Known for being unapologetic and truth driven in both his personal podcast and the podcast alongside his wife, Perry carries that same vibe in his writing.

This book is a testament of Perry’s growth as a Christian highlighting successes and failures he endured along the way as a young boy from Chicago who found his way through Christ. Perry says How to Tell the Truth will equip readers with practical ways to reach others with the truth of the Gospel through kindness and love, while also challenging them to be bold in Christ.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve done as a Christian but God made it clear that this book is so necessary,” Perry said. “Because of that, I tried my best to create a resource that’ll teach the body of Christ how to engage with the outside world.”

SEE ALSO: With The Perrys: Preston Hill and Jackie Hill Perry Embark On Podcast Tour

Perry also made sure to share with his subscribers how grateful he is for the support and kindness throughout the years.

“Believe It or not, when I was writing this book, I thought about ya’ll – the people on this channel – the most because I’ve had so many encouraging words. I grew up around ya’ll,” Perry said. “Having people stick around through the years to see how God has helped you elevate and become unapologetically you is a beautiful feeling…if you thought that you learned from me on this channel, I think that you would learn from me even more reading this book.”

How to Tell the Truth is set to hit shelves on May 21.

Preston Perry To Release Spiritual Book On ‘How To Tell The Truth’  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Books

Preston Perry To Release Spiritual Book On ‘How To Tell The Truth’

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
News

Vote Praise 100.9 as the Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

Senior African man laughing in church
Lifestyle

HUMOR: 20 Questions For Church Folks

Mel and Deitrick Haddon
Celebrity

Deitrick Haddon’s Latest Album: ‘One Night in California’ and Mission to Feed 5000 Children

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets
Local

The Hornets Foundation Grants $100,000 to John Crosland School

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

The Mint Museum...
Local

The Mint Museum To Offer Free Admission

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close