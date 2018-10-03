[WATCH]The Queen City Could Be The Next Destination For Youth Football Tournaments

| 10.03.18
As a Sports Promoter and Founder of the Palmetto Tigers football program, Stroud is making a huge difference in the lives of kids aspiring to achieve their dreams in the sport of football.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ with Ron Holland talked with Triando Stroud about his athletic program and efforts to make the city’s of Charlotte and Rock Hill destinations for national youth football tournaments. Take a look at the interview to find out why Triando Stroud decided to take this leap into helping other young kids get to their full potential by participating sports like Youth Football.

