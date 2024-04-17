Listen Live
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Published on April 17, 2024

Happy black couple eating popcorn while watching movie in theater.

Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty


2024: the year of new beginnings, more happiness, and more movies starring Black leads. If you love seeing those who look like you on the big screen, this year is going to be a great one to indulge in the height of Black cinema. From comedies to action packed films, some of your favorite actors and actresses will be gracing the big screen and popular subscription services, giving us top-tier acting skills and plots worth tuning in to. Whether you prefer to lounge on the couch with a little Netflix and chill action or kick up your feet with a bag of popcorn in the theater, we’ve got options!

Check out the list of movies with Black leads releasing in 2024 below…

1. Role Play

Release Date: January 4
Black Leads: David Oyewolo, Stephanie Levi-John

A married couple’s life goes up in flames after secrets are revealed about their past.

2. One Night Stay

Release Date: January 4
Black Leads: Essence Atkins, MC Lyte, Stephon Bishop, LeToya Luckett, Iyana Halley, Robert Christopher Riley

After a one night stand that didn’t end well, a woman decides to secretly take residence in her lover’s mansion where he and his wife reside.

3. Lift

Release Date: January 12
Black Leads: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

A skilled thief leads a heist crew and ex-girlfriend to do the unthinkable on a passenger flight from London to Zurich.

4. The Book of Clarence

Release Date: January 12
Black Leads: LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Teyana Taylor

Struggling to make ends meet, a man capitalizes on the rise and power of Jesus Christ, ultimately risking it all to live a life of perfection.

5. The Kitchen

Release Date: January 19
Black Leads: Kano, Ian Wright, Hope Ikpoku Jnr

In a dystopian London, where social housing has been abolished, a boy and his father stumble across ‘The Kitchen,’ a community that refuses to follow the norm.

6. The Underdogs

Release Date: January 26
Black Leads: Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps

A former NFL superstar takes on the role of a youth football coach in order to avoid time in prison.

7. Bob Marley: One Love

Release Date: February 14
Black Leads: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Anthony Welsh

Jamaican artist Bob Marley overcomes adversity and challenges in order to become the most recognized reggae artist in the world.

8. The American Society of Magical Negroes

Release Date: March 22
Black Leads: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier

A young man is recruited into a secret society of black people who assist in helping white people get out of trouble.

9. Shirley

Release Date: March 22
Black Leads: Regina King, Lance Reddick

Shirley Chisolm is an icon who becomes the first Black Congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for president.

10. Bad Boys 4

Release Date: June 14
Black Leads: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Lex Elle

Miami detectives Mike Lawry and Marcus Burnett take on dangerous fugitives and schemes while attempting to put a halt to the illegal drugs circulating throughout the city.

11. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Release Date: Summer 2024
Black Leads: Eddie Murphy, Taylour Paige, Theresa Randle, Chantal Nchako, Gary Anthony Sturgis

Following his daughter’s life being threatened, Detective Axel Foley and his daughter team up with old friends and a new partner to uncover a conspiracy.

12. Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: December 20
Black Leads: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani

Destined to have his cub follow in his footsteps, Simba (the King of Pride Rock) explores the life and legacy of his father, Mufasa.

13. A Dionne Warwick Biopic

Release Date: TBD
Black Leads: Teyana Taylor

This addition is an honorable mention. The internet asked, and the movie gods answered. A Dionne Warwick biopic is underway.

